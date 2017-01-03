GMT Capital Corp Sells 1,580 Shares of Gamestop Corporation (GME)

GMT Capital Corp lowered its stake in Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Gamestop Corporation were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gamestop Corporation by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Gamestop Corporation by 228.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 51,194 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gamestop Corporation by 13.2% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gamestop Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Gamestop Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $3,247,000.

Shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) traded up 0.44% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 1,941,351 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. Gamestop Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Gamestop Corporation had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gamestop Corporation will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Gamestop Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Bank of America Corporation set a $37.00 price target on shares of Gamestop Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Gamestop Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gamestop Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.52.

About Gamestop Corporation

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

