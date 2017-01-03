G&K Services, Inc. (GK) Position Decreased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in G&K Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:GK) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,590 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in G&K Services were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in G&K Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G&K Services during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of G&K Services during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of G&K Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of G&K Services by 14.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G&K Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:GK) traded down 0.02% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.43. 134,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. G&K Services, Inc. has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.43.

G&K Services (NASDAQ:GK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. G&K Services had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm earned $241 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that G&K Services, Inc. will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. G&K Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G&K Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barrington Research lowered shares of G&K Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In related news, Director Alice M. Richter sold 2,400 shares of G&K Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $227,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About G&K Services

G&K Services, Inc is a service-focused provider of branded uniform and facility services programs. The Company provides a range of workwear and protective safety apparel through rental and direct purchase programs. The Company also supplies various facility products and services, including floor mats, towels, mops, restroom hygiene products, and first aid supplies.

