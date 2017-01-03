Gerry Weber International AG’s (GWI1) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank AG

DZ Bank AG reissued their sell rating on shares of Gerry Weber International AG (ETR:GWI1) in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($9.38) price objective on Gerry Weber International AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. equinet AG set a €9.50 ($9.90) price objective on Gerry Weber International AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($14.58) price target on Gerry Weber International AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €11.00 ($11.46) price target on Gerry Weber International AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €11.00 ($11.46) price target on Gerry Weber International AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.23 ($12.74).

Shares of Gerry Weber International AG (ETR:GWI1) opened at 11.544 on Wednesday. Gerry Weber International AG has a one year low of €9.65 and a one year high of €14.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.11 and a 200 day moving average of €11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of €533.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.537.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/gerry-weber-international-ags-gwi1-sell-rating-reaffirmed-at-dz-bank-ag/1138568.html.

About Gerry Weber International AG

Gerry Weber International AG is a Germany-based fashion and lifestyle company with focus on apparel for women. The Company owns the brands GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN, SAMOON and HALLHUBER. It operates through three segments: GERRY WEBER Core Retail, GERRY WEBER Core Wholesale and HALLHUBER: The GERRY WEBER Core Retail segment comprises retail of the brands GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN and SAMOON; the GERRY WEBER Core Wholesale segment includes wholesale activities of the brands GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN and SAMOON, and through the HALLHUBER segment the Company offers clothing, accessories, bags and shoes.

Receive News & Ratings for Gerry Weber International AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerry Weber International AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.