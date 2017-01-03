Geneva Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

Geneva Advisors LLC lowered its position in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESRX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 49.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,646,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,195,000 after buying an additional 4,874,043 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 24,343.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,279,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,589,000 after buying an additional 3,265,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 43.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,057,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,218,000 after buying an additional 1,825,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,278,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,934,000 after buying an additional 1,025,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 16.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,063,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,432,000 after buying an additional 998,544 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) traded up 0.89% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,524,397 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.99. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $87.56.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. Express Scripts Holding Company had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm earned $25.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

Express Scripts Holding Company Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

