General Electric Company (GE) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. General Electric Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $25,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric Company during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 439,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 11.2% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 146,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in General Electric Company by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 358,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.304% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.504. The stock had a trading volume of 10,157,941 shares. The firm has a market cap of $278.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.089 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. General Electric Company has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $33.00.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. General Electric Company had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm earned $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. General Electric Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric Company will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/general-electric-company-ge-shares-sold-by-world-asset-management-inc/1138902.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of General Electric Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. RBC Capital Markets set a $37.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.28.

In other General Electric Company news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,462,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,248,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,751,637.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.