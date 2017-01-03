General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics Corporation were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 8.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 500.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 35.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) traded up 1.62% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,857 shares. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $121.61 and a 52 week high of $180.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.41 and a 200-day moving average of $155.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.75.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.10. General Dynamics Corporation had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. General Dynamics Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 32.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on General Dynamics Corporation from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Vetr upgraded General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.96 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on General Dynamics Corporation from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.98.

In other General Dynamics Corporation news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 69,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.51, for a total transaction of $12,476,956.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,266,792.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions and information technology (IT) services, and shipbuilding.

