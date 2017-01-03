Gener8 Maritime Inc (GNRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gener8 Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:GNRT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $7.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Gener8 Maritime an industry rank of 158 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gener8 Maritime in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gener8 Maritime by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Gener8 Maritime by 126.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 45,967 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Gener8 Maritime during the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Gener8 Maritime by 8.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Gener8 Maritime by 78.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,282,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 565,513 shares in the last quarter.

Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) opened at 4.48 on Thursday. Gener8 Maritime has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $370.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Gener8 Maritime’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gener8 Maritime will post $1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gener8 Maritime

Gener8 Maritime, Inc, formerly General Maritime Corporation, is a provider of international seaborne crude oil transportation services. The Company operates through the segment, which includes the transportation of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products with its fleet of vessels. The Company owns a fleet of over 45 tankers, including 31 vessels on the water consisting of 14 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), approximately 11 Suezmax vessels, over four Aframax vessels and approximately two Panamax vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 6.6 million deadweight tons.

