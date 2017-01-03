Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Garmin were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.5% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argentus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.4% in the third quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) traded up 1.44% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.19. 1,146,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.87. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $56.19.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $722 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.73 million. Garmin had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

In other news, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $104,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. Garmin designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a family of hand-held, wearable, portable and fixed-mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, sensor-based and information products.

