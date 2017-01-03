Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 3,336 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 148.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 340.5% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) traded up 3.56% on Tuesday, reaching $74.16. 10,953,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 100.57%. The company earned $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen and Company set a $120.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.19.

In related news, Director John W. Madigan sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $7,860,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,028.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

