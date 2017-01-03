Galena Biopharma, Inc. (GALE) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Galena Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. S&P Equity Research decreased their price objective on shares of Galena Biopharma from $0.39 to $0.34 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galena Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Galena Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Galena Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Shares of Galena Biopharma (NASDAQ:GALE) opened at 1.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $21.05 million. Galena Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Galena Biopharma (NASDAQ:GALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Galena Biopharma will post ($2.64) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALE. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galena Biopharma by 8.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 281,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Galena Biopharma by 15.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 442,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Galena Biopharma by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Galena Biopharma by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 704,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 45,237 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Galena Biopharma by 6.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 131,185 shares during the period.

Galena Biopharma Company Profile

Galena Biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing targeted oncology therapeutics that address unmet medical needs. The Company’s development portfolio ranges from mid- to late-stage clinical assets, including cancer immunotherapy program led by NeuVax (nelipepimut-S), GALE-301 and GALE-302.

