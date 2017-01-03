Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, FBR & Co cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) traded up 5.12% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 95,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $30.28 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 602,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 33,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 413,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Benchmark Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 98.3% in the third quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in drug research and development to create therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company’s drug candidates are based on its method of targeting galectin proteins, which are mediators of biologic and pathologic functions.

