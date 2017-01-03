Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FOXF. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group set a $26.00 target price on Fox Factory Holding Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) traded down 3.24% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 703,577 shares. The company has a market cap of $989.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fox Factory Holding Corp. had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $109 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post $1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/fox-factory-holding-corp-foxf-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1139248.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,254,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 14.1% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 168,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 851,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures and markets performance ride dynamics products for customers across the world. The Company’s brand ride dynamics products are used primarily on bicycles (bikes), side-by-side vehicles (Side-by-Sides), on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Holding Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory Holding Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.