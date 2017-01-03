Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,211 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $23,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fortinet by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 43.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) traded down 0.43% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. 1,101,130 shares of the company were exchanged. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $37.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1153.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/fortinet-inc-ftnt-shares-bought-by-stephens-investment-management-group-llc/1138914.html.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wunderlich initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,835,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,282,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $113,895.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,484,500 shares in the company, valued at $206,012,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cyber security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. The Company’s flagship network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.