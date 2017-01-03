FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (FCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (NYSE:FCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FelCor Lodging Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, is one of the nation’s largest owners of upper-upscale, all-suite hotels. FelCor’s diversified portfolio of hotels and resorts are flagged under global brands such as: Doubletree ®, Embassy Suites Hotels®, Hilton®, Fairmont®, Marriott®, Renaissance®, Sheraton®, Westin® and Holiday Inn®. FelCor Lodging Trust Inc., formerly known as FelCor Suite Hotels, Inc., is based in Irving, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of FelCor Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of FelCor Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co set a $8.00 price objective on shares of FelCor Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) traded up 1.75% on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 776,288 shares of the company traded hands. FelCor Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The stock’s market cap is $1.12 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. FelCor Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $223 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. FelCor Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FelCor Lodging Trust will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. FelCor Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan H. Yellen sold 55,814 shares of FelCor Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $362,791.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan H. Yellen sold 70,000 shares of FelCor Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Analytic Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FelCor Lodging Trust

FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiary, FelCor Lodging Limited Partnership, holds ownership interests in approximately 40 hotels with over 12,440 rooms. The Company sells, acquires, rebrands and redevelops hotels. The Company’s hotels are located in approximately 20 states of the United States.

