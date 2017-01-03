FedEx Corporation (FDX) Rating Reiterated by Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company restated their outperform rating on shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Vetr lowered FedEx Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $199.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on FedEx Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on FedEx Corporation and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx Corporation has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.95.

Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) opened at 186.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.73 and a 200 day moving average of $171.95. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $119.71 and a 12-month high of $201.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.10. FedEx Corporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $14.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post $11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. FedEx Corporation’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In related news, EVP Christine P. Richards sold 80,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $13,901,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,620 shares in the company, valued at $17,119,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $1,868,081.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,119,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,243,606,000 after buying an additional 567,107 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,685,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $643,835,000 after buying an additional 696,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,338,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $583,110,000 after buying an additional 95,866 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,214,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $561,527,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 27.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,212,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,505,000 after buying an additional 478,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx Corporation

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

