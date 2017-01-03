Fastenal Company (FAST) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Management

Horan Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. Fastenal Company makes up 1.5% of Horan Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal Company were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 19.6% in the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Fastenal Company by 5.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 296,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,567,000 after buying an additional 27,205 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal Company during the third quarter worth $7,765,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) traded down 0.06% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834,884 shares. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal Company had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post $1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Vetr downgraded Fastenal Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.46 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 target price on Fastenal Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fastenal Company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded Fastenal Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

In related news, EVP Leland J. Hein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reyne K. Wisecup sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $2,449,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Company Profile

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company distributes these supplies through a network of approximately 2,600 Company-owned stores. The Company sells industrial and construction supplies to end users (business-to-business), and also has a walk-in retail business.

