Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Despite strong results, Facebook has adopted a cautious stance on future growth prospects. The company has mentioned that revenues will now face tougher year-over-year comparisons. Facebook added that ad load will no longer be a big contributor and consequently ad revenue rates will “come down meaningfully.” Plus, costs will rise as it plans to go on a hiring spree next year. We believe that revenue growth was hovering at very high levels and was expected to stabilize eventually. Also, we remain positive on Facebook for it has ample growth catalysts. Mobile and video along with monetization of its subsidiaries Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus, a huge user base and higher engagement levels will boost its financials, going ahead. The company is also dabbling in AR/VR and AI technologies, which also bodes well for growth. Over last one year, Facebook has vastly outperformed the Zacks categorised Internet Services industry.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Aegis began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.76.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 115.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average of $122.56. Facebook has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $133.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post $4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP David B. Fischer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total transaction of $4,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,852,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 52,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $6,753,181.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,933,549.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 14.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 32.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.0% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

