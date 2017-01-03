Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banced Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 11,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 251,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,753,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $67,283,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 45.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) traded up 1.35% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.60. 11,892,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.67. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $89.37 and a one year high of $133.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Facebook had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post $4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.76.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $97,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,861,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 740,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $95,000,097.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

