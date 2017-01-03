Facebook, Inc. (FB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Research analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.76.

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 115.05 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $89.37 and a 12 month high of $133.50. The stock has a market cap of $331.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post $4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David B. Fischer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total value of $4,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,852,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $97,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,861,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,483,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,940,195,000 after buying an additional 3,400,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,723,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,456,572,000 after buying an additional 2,402,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 61,107,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,838,228,000 after buying an additional 1,659,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,067,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,369,777,000 after buying an additional 935,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 30,413,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,901,161,000 after buying an additional 1,092,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

