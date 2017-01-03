Exelon Corporation (EXC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,125,886 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 695,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon Corporation were worth $104,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Exelon Corporation by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Corporation by 289.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exelon Corporation during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) opened at 35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The energy giant reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Exelon Corporation had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business earned $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post $2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Exelon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exelon Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exelon Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Exelon Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelon Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

In other news, Chairman Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 68,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $2,322,108.91. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 433,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,158.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 442,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $15,433,357.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 660,500 shares in the company, valued at $23,018,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation Company Profile

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company operates through nine segments consisting of Exelon Generation Company, LLC’s (Generation’s) six power marketing segments, including Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New England, New York, ERCOT and other regions; Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd); PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE).

