E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,718,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corporation were worth $137,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth about $110,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 128.3% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. I.G. Investment Management LTD. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 11.8% in the second quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) opened at 34.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.72.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. E*TRADE Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm earned $486 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corporation will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETFC. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.50 target price for the company. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

About E*TRADE Financial Corporation

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

