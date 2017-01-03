Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) Given a $107.00 Price Target by RBC Capital Markets Analysts

RBC Capital Markets set a $107.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.53 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (NYSE:EL) traded up 0.78% during trading on Monday, hitting $77.09. 1,037,047 shares of the company traded hands. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company earned $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. will post $3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 10,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $781,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,633.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 3,533 shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $290,907.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,583.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc, is a manufacturer and marketer of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under a number of brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Origins, Le Labo, M.A.C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer and Aveda.

