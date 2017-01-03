Erik Edwin Miller Acquires 10,000 Shares of Wandisco PLC (WAND) Stock

Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) insider Erik Edwin Miller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £20,500 ($25,193.56).

Shares of Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) opened at 198.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 184.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 174.44. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 58.99 million. Wandisco PLC has a one year low of GBX 69.75 and a one year high of GBX 249.00.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on shares of Wandisco PLC in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Wandisco PLC Company Profile

WANdisco plc is engaged in the development and provision of global collaboration software. The Company operates through development and sale of licenses for software and related maintenance segment. It is a provider of data replication technology enabling organizations to meet the challenges of storage, scalability, performance and availability of both data and applications.

