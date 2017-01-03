Entergy Corporation (ETR) Shares Bought by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Entergy Corporation makes up 0.8% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Entergy Corporation were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accident Compensation Corp increased its position in Entergy Corporation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Entergy Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Entergy Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Entergy Corporation during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy Corporation during the third quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) traded down 0.72% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,069 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $65.38 and a one year high of $82.09.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.35. Entergy Corporation had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post $6.90 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/entergy-corporation-etr-shares-bought-by-sentinel-trust-co-lba/1139155.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price target on Entergy Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Entergy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Entergy Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on Entergy Corporation from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Entergy Corporation Company Profile

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. It operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.