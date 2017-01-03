Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on shares of Energizer Holdings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) opened at 44.61 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Energizer Holdings had a net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 766.09%. The company earned $432.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Energizer Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Energizer Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/energizer-holdings-inc-enr-upgraded-by-morgan-stanley-to-overweight/1138756.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. RS Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings during the second quarter worth about $21,831,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 11.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 1,757.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 135,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 128,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings during the third quarter worth about $33,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.