Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Sells 160,941 Shares of 8×8 Inc (EGHT)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,941 shares during the period. 8×8 comprises about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in 8×8 were worth $28,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of 8×8 by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 8×8 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in 8×8 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 57,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 8×8 by 10.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in 8×8 by 8.0% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) traded up 2.10% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 111,550 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. 8×8 Inc has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.32 billion.

8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. 8×8 had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 8×8 Inc will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGHT. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of 8×8 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8×8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of 8×8 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

About 8×8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

