Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Increases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 754,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,221 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for about 1.4% of Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Five Below were worth $30,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 240.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 7.2% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 8.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) traded up 0.53% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.17. 703,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.03. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter. Five Below had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post $1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Vetr upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.63 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

