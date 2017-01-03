Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Has $22,306,000 Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 36.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 654,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379,769 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $22,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,890,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,991,000 after buying an additional 1,785,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,027,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,367,000 after buying an additional 803,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,500,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,469,000 after buying an additional 314,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,268,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,327,000 after buying an additional 290,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,514,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,772,000 after buying an additional 163,649 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) traded down 0.69% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,531 shares. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp lowered Healthcare Realty Trust to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other news, CEO David R. Emery acquired 72,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.66 per share, with a total value of $1,991,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd J. Meredith sold 6,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $178,458.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, manages, finances and develops real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services across the United States. It provides property management services for approximately 140 healthcare-related properties, totaling over 9.8 million square feet.

