Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Buys 391,900 Shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NFX)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) by 422.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 484,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 391,900 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Newfield Exploration Company were worth $21,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration Company by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,099,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $843,806,000 after buying an additional 2,128,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration Company by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,692,000 after buying an additional 1,271,965 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,634,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,728,000 after buying an additional 3,935,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,385,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,105,000 after buying an additional 65,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,696,611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,655,000 after buying an additional 94,021 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) traded up 2.37% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.46. 1,877,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Newfield Exploration Company has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm’s market cap is $8.18 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The company earned $392 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.42 million. Newfield Exploration Company had a negative net margin of 134.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newfield Exploration Company will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFX shares. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Newfield Exploration Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Vetr raised Newfield Exploration Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Newfield Exploration Company in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newfield Exploration Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newfield Exploration Company

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are focused primarily on large scale, onshore liquids-rich resource plays in the United States. Its segments are the United States and China.

