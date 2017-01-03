Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) opened at 13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $118.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.58. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $14.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 45.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 170,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 53,192 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 101,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 37.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, EARN OP GP LLC and Ellington Residential Mortgage LP (the Operating Partnership). It specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets.

