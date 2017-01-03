Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation by 369.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 574,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,686,000 after buying an additional 451,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation by 103.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 570,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after buying an additional 290,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation by 66.8% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 635,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after buying an additional 254,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation by 42.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,323,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,742,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,366,000 after buying an additional 219,234 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) traded up 0.54% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.55. 451,527 shares of the stock traded hands. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atmos Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other news, SVP Louis P. Gregory sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,625,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation (Atmos Energy) is engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and transmission and storage businesses as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. The Company delivers natural gas through regulated sales and transportation arrangements to over three million residential, commercial, public authority and industrial customers in nine states located primarily in the South.

