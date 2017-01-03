Edap Tms S.A. (EDAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) traded up 1.83% on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. 39,022 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edap Tms stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.67% of Edap Tms worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA (EDAP) is a holding company engaged in developing and marketing the Ablatherm and Focal One devices. The Company operates two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) (including lithotripsy activities). The Company is developing HIFU technology for the treatment of certain other types of tumors.

