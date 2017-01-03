Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,718 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $28,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 154.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,033 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.90 and a 200 day moving average of $118.83. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.62 and a 12 month high of $124.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The company earned $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post $4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, Other and Corporate. The Global Industrial segment consists of the Water, Food and Beverage, Paper and Textile Care operating units. The Global Institutional segment consists of the Institutional, Specialty and Healthcare operating units.

