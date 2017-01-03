Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) opened at 25.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $732.11 million, a PE ratio of 118.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $28.90.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company earned $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post $1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 34,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $774,093.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,348.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 26.8% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 599,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after buying an additional 54,158 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 39,918 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 271,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 41,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services.

