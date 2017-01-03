Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Position Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 350,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,676 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical Company were worth $23,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,889,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,168,000 after buying an additional 374,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,291,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,208,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,305,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,359,000 after buying an additional 92,929 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,363,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,636,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,518,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,470,000 after buying an additional 92,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) traded down 0.12% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.12. 420,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $78.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical Company had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post $6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Eastman Chemical Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical Company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen and Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical Company from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical Company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Demeritt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,262.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is a specialty chemicals company that produces a range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. The Company operates through five segments: Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Adhesives & Plasticizers (A&P), Advanced Materials (AM), Fibers, and Specialty Fluids & Intermediates (SFI).

