Douglas E. Blom Sells 938 Shares of Joy Global Inc. (JOY) Stock

Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY) insider Douglas E. Blom sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $26,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY) opened at 28.00 on Tuesday. Joy Global Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $28.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.76 billion.

Joy Global (NYSE:JOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Joy Global had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company earned $656 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Joy Global’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Joy Global Inc. will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Joy Global’s payout ratio is -6.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOY. First New York Securities LLC NY acquired a new stake in Joy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Joy Global by 71.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Joy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in Joy Global by 1,233.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Joy Global by 5.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JOY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Joy Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Joy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Joy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Joy Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Joy Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Joy Global Inc is a manufacturer and servicer of mining equipment for the extraction of metals and minerals. The Company manufactures and markets original equipment and parts, and performs services for both underground and surface mining, as well as certain industrial applications. Its equipment is used in mining regions to mine coal, copper, iron ore, oil sands, gold, and other minerals and ores.

