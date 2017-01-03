DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund to Issue Jan 17 Dividend of $0.15 (DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a jan 17 dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) opened at 18.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide current income, growth of capital, or both.

