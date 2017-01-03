DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund to Issue Jan 17 Dividend of $0.15 (DSL)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2017 // No Comments

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a jan 17 dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) opened at 18.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

Dividend History for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/doubleline-income-solutions-fund-to-issue-jan-17-dividend-of-0-15-dsl/1138807.html.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide current income, growth of capital, or both.

5 Day Chart for NYSE:DSL

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

 

Latest News

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund to Issue Jan 17 Dividend of $0.15
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund to Issue Jan 17 Dividend of $0.15
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Has $161,751,000 Stake in Leucadia National Corporation
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Has $161,751,000 Stake in Leucadia National Corporation
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Acquires Shares of 1,857,355 Life Storage, Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Acquires Shares of 1,857,355 Life Storage, Inc.
American Homes 4 Rent Position Increased by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.
American Homes 4 Rent Position Increased by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.
Northern Trust Corp Has $208,891,000 Stake in Moody’s Corporation
Northern Trust Corp Has $208,891,000 Stake in Moody’s Corporation
Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Company
Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Company


Leave a Reply

 
 
© 2006-2017 The Vista Voice. Subscribe