DE Burlo Group Inc. Purchases 2,450 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.1% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 147.6% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,331,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,036,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.6% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 892,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,959,000 after buying an additional 224,381 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) traded up 1.65% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.43. 1,408,409 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.55 and a 200 day moving average of $150.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a 52 week low of $119.75 and a 52 week high of $160.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company earned $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America Corporation set a $180.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company is a provider of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. The company operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

