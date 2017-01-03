DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded DCT Industrial Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered DCT Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

In related news, CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 16,170 shares of DCT Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $734,279.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,712.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DCT Industrial Trust by 53.9% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DCT Industrial Trust by 353.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 18,529 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DCT Industrial Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 922,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in DCT Industrial Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in DCT Industrial Trust by 41.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) opened at 47.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.92. DCT Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business earned $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DCT Industrial Trust will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from DCT Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. DCT Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 99.20%.

DCT Industrial Trust Company Profile

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk distribution and light industrial properties located in distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: East, Central and West.

