Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) traded down 1.38% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.72. 1,041,748 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.82. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/darden-restaurants-inc-dri-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts/1138980.html.

In related news, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 28,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $1,757,093.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,832.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 8,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $548,486.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $998,832.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $57,165,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 228.9% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,272,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,575,000 after buying an additional 885,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $53,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,676,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,903,000 after buying an additional 640,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,646,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,330,000 after buying an additional 505,377 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.