DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. in a report on Friday, November 18th.

DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) traded up 2.85% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. 78,480 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.05. DAQO New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $27.60.

DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. DAQO New Energy Corp. had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DAQO New Energy Corp. will post $4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in DAQO New Energy Corp. by 87.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in DAQO New Energy Corp. by 38.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in DAQO New Energy Corp. by 24.1% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy Corp. during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in DAQO New Energy Corp. by 70.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAQO New Energy Corp. Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a polysilicon manufacturer. The Company utilizes the chemical vapor deposition process, or the modified Siemens process, to produce polysilicon. The Company’s segments include Polysilicon and Wafer. The Company manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers, whereby the polysilicon is processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions.

