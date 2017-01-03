Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) Shares Sold by Patriot Wealth Management Inc.

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Crown Castle International Corporation comprises 1.3% of Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International Corporation were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,682,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,858,000 after buying an additional 793,689 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,967,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,986,000 after buying an additional 1,415,745 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corporation by 12.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,410,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,187,000 after buying an additional 712,500 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,261,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,639,000 after buying an additional 140,166 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corporation by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,114,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,289,000 after buying an additional 822,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) traded up 0.03% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,076 shares. Crown Castle International Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $102.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.33.

Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $992 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.15 million. Crown Castle International Corporation had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corporation will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 387.76%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/crown-castle-international-corporation-cci-shares-sold-by-patriot-wealth-management-inc/1139123.html.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown Castle International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded Crown Castle International Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.97.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger acquired 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.74 per share, with a total value of $250,383.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ari Q. Fitzgerald sold 3,395 shares of Crown Castle International Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $276,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corporation Company Profile

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.