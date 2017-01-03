Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $37.00 Price Target for The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has been assigned a $37.00 price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.88% from the company’s previous close.

BX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Vetr cut shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.22 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) traded up 3.55% on Monday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,463,761 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. The Blackstone Group L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.44.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. The Blackstone Group L.P. had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4432.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group L.P. will post $1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,728,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $220,443,210.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 4,022.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group L.P. during the second quarter worth about $125,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 1.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 16.6% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group L.P. Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. (Blackstone) is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, hedge fund solutions, non-investment grade credit, secondary funds and other multi-asset class strategies.

