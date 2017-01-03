Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG) a $6.00 Price Target

Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) has been assigned a $6.00 price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

FIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortress Investment Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $6.00 target price on Fortress Investment Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) traded up 5.76% during trading on Monday, hitting $5.14. 750,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fortress Investment Group has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Fortress Investment Group had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $261 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortress Investment Group will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/credit-suisse-group-analysts-give-fortress-investment-group-llc-fig-a-6-00-price-target/1139011.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Fortress Investment Group by 367.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 1,886,500 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortress Investment Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,090,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after buying an additional 266,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fortress Investment Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,508,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after buying an additional 112,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fortress Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Fortress Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC (Fortress) is an investment management firm with approximately $70.5 billion in assets under management (AUM). The Company operates through segments, including private equity funds, permanent capital vehicles, credit hedge funds, credit PE funds, liquid hedge funds and Logan Circle.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Investment Group LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Investment Group LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.