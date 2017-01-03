Cray Inc (CRAY) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 206,026.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 441,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cray were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRAY. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cray by 9.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cray by 9.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cray by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cray by 20.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cray during the second quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) traded down 3.744% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.925. 380,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $796.36 million. Cray Inc has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The firm earned $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.53 million. Cray had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cray Inc will post $0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Cray in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cray has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Morreale sold 6,455 shares of Cray stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $125,872.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cray Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and services the high-end of the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems, known as supercomputers and provides storage and data analytics solutions. The Company provides software, system maintenance, support services and engineering services related to supercomputer systems.

