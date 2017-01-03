CPB Inc. (CPF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised CPB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded CPB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of CPB (NYSE:CPF) traded down 0.80% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 215,187 shares. The company has a market cap of $960.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.15. CPB has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21.

CPB (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CPB had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CPB will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. CPB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

In related news, insider John C. Dean sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $126,683.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,122 shares in the company, valued at $258,523.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Dean sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $417,324.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in CPB by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CPB by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPB by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in CPB by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CPB by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

CPB Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. serves as the bank holding company for its bank subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank (the bank). The Company’s segments include Banking Operations, Treasury and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and commercial real estate lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending, consumer lending, trust services, retail brokerage services, and the Company’s retail branch offices, which provide a range of deposit and loan products, as well as various other banking services.

