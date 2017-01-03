Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Stake Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCM Investments TX purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 276.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 11.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 81.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Corporation during the third quarter valued at $181,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) traded down 0.67% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.03. 1,274,048 shares of the stock were exchanged. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $138.57 and a one year high of $169.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.72.

In other Costco Wholesale Corporation news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total value of $277,012.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $604,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

