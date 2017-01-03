Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Stake in American Express Company (AXP)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,936 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in American Express Company were worth $53,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in American Express Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in American Express Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in American Express Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in American Express Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Express Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) traded up 1.88% on Tuesday, hitting $75.47. 490,894 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $75.75.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The payment services company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. American Express Company had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. American Express Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of American Express Company from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Vetr downgraded shares of American Express Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.74 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of American Express Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express Company in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of American Express Company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

In other news, insider Susan Sobbott sold 19,186 shares of American Express Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $1,351,653.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwini Gupta sold 146,030 shares of American Express Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $10,555,048.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,605,214.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express Company

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

