Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Group LTD

BlackRock Group LTD decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,016,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,278,169 shares during the period. Comcast Corporation accounts for about 0.7% of BlackRock Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $1,394,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seminole Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 37.7% in the third quarter. Seminole Management Co. Inc. now owns 157,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 854,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $55,715,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 87.3% in the second quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 205,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,368,000 after buying an additional 95,590 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 114.3% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation during the second quarter worth $15,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 69.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.11. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Comcast Corporation had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company earned $21.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Comcast Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post $3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast Corporation from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $118,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Cohen sold 19,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $1,273,582.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company’s primary businesses include Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business consists of four segments, which include Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

