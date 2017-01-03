Clorox Company (The) (CLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Clorox remains keen on improving the demand for its products by enhancing brand value through innovations and stepping up digital marketing. Also, the company is progressing well on its 2020 Strategy that is helping it achieve cost savings and productivity enhancements. However, significant global presence exposes Clorox to foreign currency risks, which have been hurting its results for a while now. Going forward, management expects the tough macroeconomic environment and currency woes to hurt Clorox’s fiscal 2017 performance. The company tweaked its fiscal 2017 earnings view, as it now expects the benefit from its new accounting standard to be lower than anticipated earlier. Moreover, the stock has substantially underperformed the broader industry in the last six months. Nonetheless, estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s second quarter rnings release.”

CLX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clorox Company (The) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox Company (The) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

Shares of Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) traded up 0.387% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.485. 388,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $111.24 and a 1-year high of $140.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average is $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.252 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business earned $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Clorox Company (The) had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 250.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Company will post $5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Clorox Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 64.26%.

In other Clorox Company (The) news, Director A D. David Mackay bought 5,000 shares of Clorox Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.90 per share, with a total value of $574,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Clorox Company (The) by 10.4% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO increased its position in Clorox Company (The) by 0.6% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox Company (The) by 16.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Clorox Company (The) by 1.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Clorox Company (The) by 38.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox Company (The)

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

